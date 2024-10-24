Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

It appears Joseph Woll is in line to make his season debut for the Toronto Maple Leafs Thursday night as the team hosts the St. Louis Blues.

The Maple Leafs activated Woll off injured reserve Thursday morning and assigned Dennis Hildeby to the AHL, leaving the NHL club with two goaltenders on their roster in Woll and Anthony Stolarz.

Furthermore, forward Max Pacioretty was not on the ice for morning skate after sustaining a lower-body injury against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Tuesday, David Alter reports.

Alter also notes that centre Fraser Minten, who was placed on injured reserve with a lower-body injury prior to the start of the season, skated in a grey extras jersey on Thursday.