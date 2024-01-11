Ice Chips: Leafs' Knies participates in practice, 'good to go' Thursday
Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.
Toronto Maple Leafs
Maple Leafs forward Matthew Knies participated in the team's optional skate Thursday morning and says he will be good to go tonight against the New York Islanders.
The news comes one day after he was helped off the ice in practice with a knee injury.
Knies, 21, had been skating on the top line with Auston Matthews and Mitchell Marner.
The 6-foot-3 rookie has eight goals and 15 points in 36 games this season.
Forward Nick Robertson stayed out late at practice and is projected to be a healthy scratch.
Winnipeg Jets
Forward Kyle Connor (non-contact) took part in his first practice since sustaining a knee injury over a month ago. He took line rushes on the fourth line in place of Axel Jonsson-Fjallby, who did not participate.
Connor had 17 goals and 11 assists for 28 points in 26 games so far this season prior to the injury. This is his eighth season with the Jets after being selected No. 17 overall in the 2015 NHL Draft.
Ehlers - Scheifele - Vilardi
Perfetti - Namestnikov - Iafallo
Neiderreiter - Lowry - Appleton
Barron - Toninato (Jonsson-Fjallby missing)
Morrissey - DeMelo
Dillon - Pionk
Samberg - Schmidt
Brossoit
Hellebuyck
Edmonton Oilers
The Oilers practiced with the following lines on Thursday, ahead of their game against the Detroit Red Wings:
RNH - McDavid - Hyman
McLeod - Draisaitl - Foegele
Kane - Ryan - Brown
Erne - Hamblin - Janmark
Gagner
Nurse - Ceci
Ekholm - Bouchard
Kulak - Desharnais
Kemp
Pickard
Ottawa Senators
Senators forward Josh Norris was not on the ice for Thursday's morning skate and will not play tonight due to an upper-body injury, according to TSN1200. He was replaced by Tim Stutzle on the first unit power play.
Norris, 24, has 12 goals and eight assists in 33 games this season.
Anton Forsberg practiced in the starters' net and is projected to start tonight's game against the Buffalo Sabres.
Pittsburgh Penguins
Goaltender Alex Nedeljkovic will get the start for the Penguins as they face the Vancouver Canucks Thursday night.
The 28-year-old has an 8-3-2 record with a .922 save percentage and 2.50 goals-against average in 12 starts this season.
Calgary Flames
Defenceman Oliver Kylington practiced with the AHL's Calgary Wranglers on Thursday, ahead of his first professional game since May 2022.
He is projected to make his season debut alongside veteran Colton Poolman, reports TSN's Salim Valji.
Florida Panthers
Panthers head coach Paul Maurice announced that Sergei Bobrovsky would get the start Thursday night against the Kings.
The 35-year-old has a 2.45 goals-against average this season to go along with a .911 save percentage.
Tampa Bay Lightning
Head coach Jon Cooper says defenceman Mikhail Sergachev (lower-body) remains week-to-week and is still not skating.
The 25-year-old has not played since Dec. 19. He has two goals and 17 assists in 33 games this season.
New York Islanders
The Islanders announced that forward Casey Cizikas is week-to-week due to a lower-body injury.
The 32-year-old was injured in Tuesday's loss to the Vancouver Canucks, leaving the game after playing just four minutes. He has five goals and six assists in 11 games this season.