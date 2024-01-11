Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Maple Leafs forward Matthew Knies participated in the team's optional skate Thursday morning and says he will be good to go tonight against the New York Islanders.

The news comes one day after he was helped off the ice in practice with a knee injury.

Matthew Knies says he’s good to go tonight @TSN_Edge — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) January 11, 2024

Knies, 21, had been skating on the top line with Auston Matthews and Mitchell Marner.

The 6-foot-3 rookie has eight goals and 15 points in 36 games this season.

Forward Nick Robertson stayed out late at practice and is projected to be a healthy scratch.

Nick Robertson stays out late at skate



Projects to be a scratch tonight @TSN_Edge — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) January 11, 2024

Winnipeg Jets

Forward Kyle Connor (non-contact) took part in his first practice since sustaining a knee injury over a month ago. He took line rushes on the fourth line in place of Axel Jonsson-Fjallby, who did not participate.

#NHLJets Kyle Connor (non-contact) is taking part in his first practice/morning skate with his teammates, 4 1/2 weeks suffering his knee injury in Anaheim. He’s taking line rushes at fourth line RW because Jonson-Fjallby is missing this morning. @TSN_Edge pic.twitter.com/acvlPYHvrY — John Lu (@JohnLuTSNWpg) January 11, 2024

Connor had 17 goals and 11 assists for 28 points in 26 games so far this season prior to the injury. This is his eighth season with the Jets after being selected No. 17 overall in the 2015 NHL Draft.

Ehlers - Scheifele - Vilardi

Perfetti - Namestnikov - Iafallo

Neiderreiter - Lowry - Appleton

Barron - Toninato (Jonsson-Fjallby missing)



Morrissey - DeMelo

Dillon - Pionk

Samberg - Schmidt



Brossoit

Hellebuyck

Edmonton Oilers

The Oilers practiced with the following lines on Thursday, ahead of their game against the Detroit Red Wings:

RNH - McDavid - Hyman

McLeod - Draisaitl - Foegele

Kane - Ryan - Brown

Erne - Hamblin - Janmark

Gagner



Nurse - Ceci

Ekholm - Bouchard

Kulak - Desharnais

Kemp



Pickard

Ottawa Senators

Senators forward Josh Norris was not on the ice for Thursday's morning skate and will not play tonight due to an upper-body injury, according to TSN1200. He was replaced by Tim Stutzle on the first unit power play.

Josh Norris is out tonight in Buffalo with an upper body injury. He will be re-evaluated tomorrow back in Ottawa. — TSN 1200 (@TSN1200) January 11, 2024

Norris, 24, has 12 goals and eight assists in 33 games this season.

Anton Forsberg practiced in the starters' net and is projected to start tonight's game against the Buffalo Sabres.

Goaltender Alex Nedeljkovic will get the start for the Penguins as they face the Vancouver Canucks Thursday night.

The 28-year-old has an 8-3-2 record with a .922 save percentage and 2.50 goals-against average in 12 starts this season.

Calgary Flames

Defenceman Oliver Kylington practiced with the AHL's Calgary Wranglers on Thursday, ahead of his first professional game since May 2022.

He is projected to make his season debut alongside veteran Colton Poolman, reports TSN's Salim Valji.

Oliver Kylington out for a twirl at morning skate ahead of his first pro game since May, 2022. He’s projected to suit up tonight for the AHL’s Calgary Wranglers vs the Ontario Reign at the Saddledome. #flames pic.twitter.com/m0oI7xQZcE — Salim Nadim Valji (@salimvalji) January 11, 2024

Panthers head coach Paul Maurice announced that Sergei Bobrovsky would get the start Thursday night against the Kings.

The 35-year-old has a 2.45 goals-against average this season to go along with a .911 save percentage.

Tampa Bay Lightning

Head coach Jon Cooper says defenceman Mikhail Sergachev (lower-body) remains week-to-week and is still not skating.

Jon Cooper tells us Mikhail Sergachev is still week to week and, at this moment, he is not skating — Gabby Shirley (@Gabby_Shirley_) January 11, 2024

The 25-year-old has not played since Dec. 19. He has two goals and 17 assists in 33 games this season.

New York Islanders

The Islanders announced that forward Casey Cizikas is week-to-week due to a lower-body injury.

#Isles Injury Update: Casey Cizikas is out week-to-week with a lower body injury. — New York Islanders (@NYIslanders) January 11, 2024

The 32-year-old was injured in Tuesday's loss to the Vancouver Canucks, leaving the game after playing just four minutes. He has five goals and six assists in 11 games this season.