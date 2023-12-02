Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

The Toronto Maple Leafs recalled goaltender Martin Jones on an emergency basis ahead of tonight's matchup with the Boston Bruins.

Netminder Ilya Samsonov will be unavailable Saturday due to illness, the team said.

The Leafs signed Jones to a one-year, 875,000 deal in August.

Jones, who has yet to make an NHL appearance this season, spent the 2022-23 campaign with the Seattle Kraken where he went 27-13-3 with a goals against average of 2.99 and a .887 save percentage.