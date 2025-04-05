Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Edmonton Oilers

Forward Trent Frederic was activated from the injured reserve list Saturday, according to the NHL's media site.

Head coach Kris Knoblauch later said Frederic will make his debut Saturday afternoon against the Kings in Los Angeles.

He has been out since Feb. 27 with a lower-body injury. He was acquired by the Oilers from the Boston Bruins in a trade on March 4.

Frederic has eight goals and seven assists for 15 points in 57 games this season with Boston prior to his injury.

Boston Bruins

The Bruins have recalled forward Fraser Minten from the AHL's Providence Bruins, it was announced Sunday.

Forward Jeffrey Viel was sent back down in a corresponding move.

The 20-year-old Minten has three goals and four assists for seven points in 10 AHL games with the Bruins this season after coming over in a trade with the Toronto Maple Leafs involving Brandon Carlo. Minten now has nine goals and 11 assists for 20 points in 36 AHL games this season.

He also got into four games with the Maple Leafs earlier this year, tallying two goals and two assists for four points.

Vancouver Canucks

The Canucks have recalled forward Max Sasson from the AHL's Abbotsford Canucks on an emergency basis, it was announced Saturday.

Sasson has two goals and six points in 24 games with Vancouver this season. He also has 10 goals and 27 points in 39 AHL games.

Toronto Maple Leafs

Goaltender Anthony Stolarz is expected to get the start in net for the Maple Leafs Saturday night against the Columbus Blue Jackets, TSN's Mark Masters reports.

Head coach Craig Berube later confirmed Stolarz as Saturday's starter.

The 31-year-old is 17-8-3 with a 2.34 goals-against average and a .920 save percentage in 30 games so far this season for Toronto.

Montreal Canadiens

Samuel Montembeault will start between the pipes for Montreal Saturday against the Philadelphia Flyers.

The 28-year-old has a record of 28-23-6 with a .900 save percentage and 2.84 goals-against average in 57 games this season.

Florida Panthers

Panthers head coach Paul Maurice said on Saturday morning that forward Matthew Tkachuk is "still a ways away" from returning but the timeline remains that he will return for the playoffs.

Tkachuk has been out since mid-February after sustaining a lower-body injury while playing for the United States at the 4 Nations Face-Off. He skated earlier in the week by himself and accompanied the team on their four-game road trip.

Colorado Avalanche

The Avs have sent goaltender Kevin Mandolese to the AHL's Colorado Eagles, according to Meghan Angley of Guerilla Sports.

The 24-year-old has not played a game with the Avalanche at the NHL level this season and has a 2.86 goals-against average and .905 save percentage in 17 AHL games in 2024-25.