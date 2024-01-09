Goaltender Ilya Samsonov will practice with the Toronto Marlies Tuesday, but it remains unclear whether he'll play with the AHL club.

Toronto Maple Leafs head coach Sheldon Keefe said general manager Brad Treliving will make the call on Samsonov's next move. The general manager stated Monday he was meeting with the team's front office later in the day to discuss Samsonov's plan of action.

Keefe says Samsonov will practice with Marlies today but Treliving is going to make ultimate call on whether he plays an AHL game or returns to Leafs. — Lance Hornby 🇺🇦 (@sunhornby) January 9, 2024

Samsonov was placed on waivers on Jan. 1 after he allowed six goals on 21 shots in a 6-5 overtime loss to the Columbus Blue Jackets on Dec. 29.

The Maple Leafs recalled Dennis Hildeby at that time, but have leaned exclusively on Martin Jones in the New Year as Joseph Woll remains sidelined.

Woll, who suffered a high-ankle sprain on Dec. 7, was back on the ice Tuesday, but his return does not appear imminent.

“He’s still a ways away,” Keefe said of the goaltender.

Joseph Woll (high ankle sprain) back on the ice



Sheldon Keefe: “He’s still a ways away”@TSN_Edge pic.twitter.com/W6Z3E3Zu12 — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) January 9, 2024

Jones will make a fifth straight start Tuesday against the Sharks. The 33-year-old has won each of the past four games, improving his record to 7-3-0 on the season with a .938 save percentage and a 2.08 goals-against average.

"He’s feeling good and rested and obviously confident," Keefe said of the netminder. "Easy decision to keep him going."



Leafs dealing with illness again

Keefe noted the team is once again dealing with illness in the locker room ahead of Tuesday's game.

TSN's Mark Masters notes that Nick Robertson, a healthy scratch of late, did not stay out late at the morning skate in case he needs to step into the lineup.

Sheldon Keefe says illness going around the Leafs room again



Nick Robertson did not stay out late at morning skate and is on standby if someone can’t play @TSN_Edge — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) January 9, 2024

Multiple players, including star centre Auston Matthews, missed time with the flu last month.