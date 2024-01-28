CALGARY — Elias Lindholm scored the only goal and Jacob Markstrom made 32 saves as the Calgary Flames snapped a four-game losing skid with a 1-0 victory on Saturday night over the Chicago Blackhawks.

Calgary (22-22-5) finishes 2-4-0 on its six-game homestand.

The Blackhawks (14-34-2) have lost 10 straight on the road and are winless (0-19-1) in their last 20 away from home. The franchise record is 22 set in 1950-51 (0-20-2).

It's the second shutout of the season and 20th of his career for Markstrom, who improves to 14-13-2.

Petr Mrazek had 29 stops for Chicago. He falls to 12-19-1.

Scoreless through the first 35 minutes, the Flames finally broke through when its 30th-ranked power play cashed in at 15:55 of the second.

Lindholm set up Yegor Sharangovich in front, whose one-timer was blocked by defenceman Jarred Tinordi, but the puck caromed right to Lindholm at the side of the net and he fired it into the vacant side with Mrazek trapped out of position.

It snaps a 15-game goalless drought for Lindholm, who was selected by the NHL as Calgary's representative for the upcoming all-star game. It's just his second goal in the last 25 games.

Two years removed from scoring 42 goals, Lindholm — who is a pending unrestricted free agent — has just nine goals through 49 games.

While Chicago outshot Calgary 32-31, the Blackhawks had a wide edge in the quality of chances with Markstrom turning aside five breakaways in the first 40 minutes.

Three minutes into the game, Boris Katchouk got in alone, but Markstrom stayed with him as he made a deke to his backhand to get a pad on it.

Six minutes later, Lukas Reichel split the defence and got in alone, but again Markstrom was there.

In the second, shortly after Katchouk got in alone again, only this time ripping a shot over the net, it was Philipp Kurashev breaking free, but Markstrom flashed the glove to deny him on his deke to his backhand.

Then, keeping the score 1-0, Markstrom turned aside Isaak Phillips after he split the Flames defence and got in alone.

The biggest save for Chicago might well have been defenceman Kevin Korchinski, who in the final seconds of the first period, deflected the puck away off the goal line as Chris Tanev looked to tuck it in after getting around Mrazek.

Calgary finished 1-for-2 with the extra man.

Chicago, which ranks last on the man advantage, was 0-for-2.

GREER GONE

The Flames announced that LW A.J. Greer will be out eight weeks with a fractured foot sustained in Thursday night's loss to Columbus. Inserted into the lineup was Walker Duehr, who assumed Greer's fourth line spot alongside rookies Cole Schwindt and Adam Klapka.

LINES IN A BLENDER

Calgary opened the night with a reconfigured top-six at forward with Jonathan Huberdeau moved onto a line with Nazem Kadri and Connor Zary. Sharangovich joined Lindholm and rookie Matt Coronato.

BEDARD STILL ON TOP

Even though Connor Bedard (broken jaw) has missed Chicago's last 11 games, he's still the Blackhawks' scoring leader with 33 points (15 goals, 18 assists). Jason Dickinson is second with 25 points (15 goals, 10 assists).

UP NEXT

Blackhawks: Kick off a five-game homestand against the Minnesota Wild on Feb. 7.

Flames: Open a four-game road trip on Feb. 6 against the Boston Bruins.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 27, 2024.