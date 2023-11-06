Veteran goaltender Jaroslav Halak is joining the Carolina Hurricanes on a free agent tryout, the team announced on Monday.

This comes as the Hurricanes also reveal that starter Frederik Andersen is dealing with a medical issue and undergoing evaluations. Carolina says an update will be provided when available, but no further comment will be issued until then.

UPDATE: The Hurricanes announced Andersen is out indefinitely with a blood clotting issue.

Halak, 38, played 25 games for the New York Rangers last season, going 10-9-5 with a goals-against average of 2.72 and a .903 save percentage.

A veteran of 17 NHL seasons, Halak spent the season before with the Vancouver Canucks and played three years in Boston prior to that. Halak began his NHL career back in 2006 with the Montreal Canadiens and has also spent time with the St. Louis Blues, Washington Capitals and New York Islanders in addition to the Bruins, Canucks and Rangers.

He is a two-time William M. Jennings Trophy Award winner and owns a career GAA of 2.50 and save percentage of .915 in 581 NHL regular season games.