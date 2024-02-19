TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Mathieu Joseph had two goals, Anton Forsberg made 23 saves and the Ottawa Senators beat the Tampa Bay Lightning 4-2 on Monday night.

Ottawa, last in the Atlantic Division, handed the Lightning a second consecutive alarming defeat. Tampa Bay was coming off a 9-2 home loss to Florida on Saturday night.

Mitchell Chaffee and Brayden Point scored for the Lightning, who have a one-point lead over Detroit for the first of two Eastern Conference wild cards. Andrei Vasilevskiy stopped 23 shots.

Ottawa also got goals from Tim Stützle and Vladimir Tarasenko.

Forsberg made a terrific glove save on Steven Stamkos' shot from the low slot midway through the second period.

Tampa Bay did not have a power play. The Lightning have the NHL's top-ranked power-play unit.

Stützle opened the scoring 10:45 into the game and assisted on Joseph’s goal just 2:50 later. Stützle joined Martin Havlat as the only Ottawa players to have three 50-point seasons before age 23.

Joseph, who played parts of four seasons with Tampa Bay, blocked NHL scoring leader Nikita Kucherov’s shot and then made it 2-0 by scoring on a 2-on-1. Claude Giroux set up the goal to give him a five-game point streak and 1,051 points, which is one from tying Denis Potvin for 76th place on the career list.

Joseph, on a breakaway, and Chaffee traded goals 1:06 apart late in the second.

Tarasenko put the Senators up 4-1 on a rebound goal at 4:01 of the third before Point responded 35 seconds later.

Kucherov, playing in his 700th NHL game, was held without a point for just the 11th time in his 56 games this season. His 10-game point streak ended.

Tampa Bay had 15 shots on goal through the second period. Five came in the first two minutes of the game.

UP NEXT

Senators: Play again Tuesday night at Florida.

Lightning: Will host Washington on Thursday night.

