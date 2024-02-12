Toronto Maple Leafs goaltender Joseph Woll took part in practice Monday for the first time for the first time since being injured more than two months ago.

The 25-year-old Woll has not played since Dec. 7 when he suffered a high ankle sprain late in a win over the Ottawa Senators in the nation's capital.

Martin Jones not taking part after doing early work with Curtis Sanford @TSN_Edge pic.twitter.com/MD6ITKb7R7 — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) February 12, 2024

Maple Leafs head coach Sheldon Keefe said last week that while the goaltender was skating he was still not close to game action.

Over 15 games this season, Woll posted a 8-5-1 record alongside a 2.80 goals-against average and a .916 save percentage.

Selected by the Leafs in the third round of the 2016 NHL Draft, Woll had just 11 games of NHL experience entering the 2023-24 season, but became the Leafs' No. 1 goalie with the struggles of Ilya Samsonov.

Giordano, Kampf skating Monday

Defenceman Mark Giordano was also back on the ice for practice Monday after missing Saturday's game with a lower-body injury.

Giordano was injured in Wednesday's game against the Dallas Stars. The 40-year-old has one goal and five assists in 34 games this season.

Morgan Rielly was also on the ice for practice ahead of his hearing tomorrow with the NHL's department of player safety on Tuesday.

In Saturday's contest with the Maple Leafs down a goal, Senators forward Ridly Greig was in alone on Toronto's empty net and slap shot the puck in to secure the 5-3 victory for Ottawa. Rielly took exception and cross-checked Greig up high, which sparked a melee. For his actions, Rielly was offered an in-person hearing.

The 29-year-old, who played in his first All-Star game earlier in the month, has never been suspended in his NHL career. He has seven goals and 43 points in 50 games this season.

Forward David Kampf joined the Leafs practice after missing last week's slate of games due to an undisclosed injury. The 29-year-old has four goals and four assists in 46 games this season.

Kampf centred the team's fourth line in Monday's practice, while Giordano worked on the third pairing. TJ Brodie and Timothy Liljegren formed the team's top pairing with Rielly skating as an extra.