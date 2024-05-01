Los Angeles Kings defenceman Mikey Anderson exited Wednesday’s Game 5 in the first period after a collision with Edmonton Oilers forward Connor McDavid.

The players skated into each other at the side of the Kings’ net early in the opening period, with Anderson remaining down after receiving the worst of the contact.

Anderson eventually left the ice under his own power and went straight to the dressing room. No penalty was called on the play.

The 24-year-old has appeared in all five games in the series for the Kings and has a goal and two assists with a minus-1 rating.

Anderson played in 74 games during the regular season and contributed two goals and 16 assists.