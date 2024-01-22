NEW YORK — Minnesota left-wing Kirill Kaprizov, Boston right-wing David Pastrnak and Vegas goaltender Logan Thompson have been named the NHL’s three stars of the week.

Kaprizov led the league with eight points and tied for the lead with five goals in four games last week.

He capped his week with his third career hat trick in the Wild's 5-2 win at Carolina on Sunday.

Pastrnak also had five goals and added two assists in three games.

He highlighted his week with his 16th career hat trick in Boston's 5-2 win over Colorado on Thursday.

Thompson posted wins in all three of his starts with a 1.34 goals-against average and .956 save percentage, helping the Golden Knights conclude their five-game homestand with a 4-1-0 mark

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 22, 2024.