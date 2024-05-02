Superstar forward Leon Draisaitl scored back-to-back goals and Zach Hyman added another in the second period to give the Edmonton Oilers a 4-2 advantage over the Los Angeles Kings with 20 minutes remaining in Game 5.

The Oilers can advance to the second round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs with a victory at Rogers Place on Wednesday. Edmonton has eliminated Los Angeles in the opening round of the playoffs in each of the previous two seasons.

Blake Lizotte gave the Kings a 2-1 lead just over three minutes in the second period after Alex Laferriere tied the game with 28 seconds remaining in the opening period.

Draisaitl scored his first on the night 7:44 into the second while on the power play to tie the game at 2-2. He added his second of the game and fifth of the series less than five minutes later to give the Oilers a lead before Zach Hyman extended the advantage with less than a minute remaining in the frame with his seventh goal.

Oilers defenceman Evan Bouchard has three assists on the night.

Oilers veteran forward Corey Perry was forced to leave in the second period after falling awkwardly in the boards due to a collision with Kings defenceman Mikey Anderson.

Evander Kane netted his second goal of the playoffs 10 minutes into the game to give the Oilers the early advantage.

Oilers goalie Stuart Skinner, a 25-year-old from Edmonton, continues to be sharp in net after allowing only one goal on 61 shots over the previous two games in Los Angeles as the Oilers won both games on the road to take a 3-1 series advantage.