Newly-acquired goaltender Linus Ullmark and forward Josh Norris are both dealing with injury problems in Ottawa Senators pre-season camp.

Ullmark, who was acquired in a trade with the Boston Bruins on June 24, has not practiced since late last week.

Head coach Travis Green said “he’s fine, he’s going to be fine, we’re just being cautious” on Tuesday. The team expects him to practice on Wednesday.

Green did admit that the 2023 Vezina Award winner tweaked something earlier in training camp.

Norris had 16 goals and 30 points in 50 games last season before he was placed on LTIR on March 1. He had season-ending shoulder surgery shortly after - his third shoulder surgery in his five-year career.

Ottawa's head coach at the time, Jacques Martin, told reporters that Norris was expected to be ready for the start of training camp.

Green said “he’s feeling good. We have a plan in place. We’re going to err on the side of caution.” Norris will participate in a pre-season game, but Green did not reveal which one.

The Senators will host the Maple Leafs in their second preseason game on Tuesday. Viewers in the Senators and Maple Leafs regions can watch the game LIVE on TSN5 or TSN4.