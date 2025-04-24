In a courtroom in London, Ont., five former members of Canada’s 2018 World Juniors team - Michael McLeod, Carter Hart, Alex Formenton, Cal Foote, and Dillon Dube - are going on trial, 15 months after they were charged with sexual assault.

A running timeline of the developments and stories thus far:

Tuesday, April 22, 2025

Ahead of jury selection, TSN Senior Correspondent Rick Westhead provides a courtroom primer, with facts about Canada’s legal system, the key characters to watch during the trial, and how the case may unfold. Full Feature

CTV's Adrian Ghobrial is joined by Rick Westhead to discuss the London Hockey Trial, its impact the upcoming trial has had on hockey in Canada, and what we can expect next. Video Report

A jury of 11 women and three men will hear evidence over the next two months in the case of five former members of Canada’s 2018 world junior hockey team who are charged with sexual assault. The jury was decided as the first day of the case came to a close a day that saw all five defendants in court together for the first time. Full Story

Wednesday, April 23, 2025

In the government’s opening statement in the trial of five former members of Canada’s 2018 world junior hockey team, assistant Crown attorney Heather Donkers told the jury on Wednesday that the case against the five players, "is about consent. And equally important, it is about what is not consent." Full Story

