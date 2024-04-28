The Edmonton Oilers and Los Angeles Kings exited the first period of their Game 4 clash scoreless, as both teams played at a brisk pace.

Neither team took a penalty, and the period featured a stretch of over seven minutes of play without a whistle.

David Rittich, making his first start of the series after Cam Talbot allowed six goals in the Kings' Game 3 loss, turned away all four shots he faced.

Stuart Skinner was perfect as well for the Oilers, saving all 10 shots taken on net by the Kings.

Los Angeles were the stronger team in the first half of the opening frame - through 10 minutes, the Kings led shots on net nine to three, and were far more physical in the hits battle as well.

The Kings reverted to their playstyle in Game 2, their only win of the series to this point, by attacking aggressively on the forecheck in the early going of the first period.

Corey Perry, playing in his 200th career Stanley Cup Playoffs game, had the first big chance of either team - a toe drag in an odd-man rush got him in the crease with the puck, but Rittich was able to steer his attempt away.

The Oilers lead the series 2-1, and can take a commanding 3-1 lead back to Edmonton with a victory.