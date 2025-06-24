After a whirlwind couple of weeks preparing for the 2025 NHL Draft, prospect Malcolm Spence is ready to find out where his hockey future lies.

Spence and all the other top prospects will wait to see when their names will be called when the draft takes place on Friday from the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles.

The 6-foot-2 forward was one of the top players in the Ontario Hockey League last season, recording 32 goals and 73 points in 65 games with the Erie Otters.

He is also well accomplished on the international stage, helping lead Canada to gold medals at the 2024 Under-18 World Championship and 2023 Hlinka Gretzky Cup.

Spence joined other top prospects in Buffalo earlier this month for the NHL Scouting Combine, where teams had a chance to pick his brain and see how he could fit in their organizations.

"It's something I did very well and for a lot of guys that were there, they have a lot of personality, so I think they were able to do the same," Spence told TSN1200 on Monday. "A lot of teams ask some of the same questions, just posed a bit differently so I had a good idea of how I was going to answer it. Every team is different, so you're probably going to get a question that you hadn't got from most teams, but I think In answered them well."

The interview process for draft prospects allows for some unorthodox questions to be asked. The Ottawa Senators reportedly were asking prospects to tell a joke as part of their interviews, while the Montreal Canadiens have been known to ask outside-the-box questions such as what type of animal a player would be if they had to choose.

Spence was aware of the Canadiens' reputation and put some thought into what animal he would be if asked.

"Off the ice, I would be a dog, and, on the ice, I would be a hyena," said Spence. "They're both loyal and have fun on their own, but they hunt as a group. It's kind of like hockey where you have to be able to do things on your own but also collaborate with your teammates. A hyena is like a wild dog, and that's what I want to be on the ice."

The Mississauga, Ont., native is ranked at No. 16 on TSN Director of Scouting Craig Button's final list and TSN Hockey Insider Bob McKenzie has him listed at No. 25 on his rankings heading into the draft.

While Spence was aware of the rankings throughout the season, he wasn't letting himself be concerned about where he placed and was focusing more on the success of the Otters.

"I let my agent worry about those things and managing expectations," said Spence. “For me, I just play. I worry about what's on the ice and that will help figure everything out. If I have a good play, then I'll likely have good results. During the season it was about chasing my game and not chasing a number or anything like that."

Spence has made a significant decision about building his game next season, deciding to leave Erie in favour of joining the NCAA's University of Michigan.

While he loved his time in Erie, he believes that moving into the NCAA route will allow him more time to focus on getting bigger and stronger without having to deal the long 68-game schedule of the OHL.

Michigan has been one of the top producers of NHL talent in the NCAA over the course of their program's history and Spence will be joined by Sudbury Wolves defenceman Henry Mews and Brampton Steelheads goaltender Jack Ivankovic as other players making the jump to the Wolverines.

"The OHL setup, with how many games you play, and the schedule doesn't allow me to get stronger as much as I want to," said Spence. "For example, we played a random 11 a.m. school day game earlier this year, and in college you'll have more consistent times. This will allow me more time in the gym and weight room, which is what I want to focus on.

"I'm a lighter guy and I'll have to be a lot heavier to play the game that I want to play.”

The move to the NCAA was made with the mindset to play against players who are older and bigger than Spence, which is something he will have to deal with as he moves up the ranks of professional hockey, playing in the American Hockey League or the NHL.

Spence hasn't ruled out the possibility of signing his entry-level contract with the team that selects him on Friday, but says it's highly unlikely he won't be playing for Michigan next season.

"That's a conversation I'd have to have with the team that drafts me, but I'd have to do what's best for my development," said Spence. "I think the team that drafts me will be happy with my decision to go to Michigan, but it's a conversation I'll have to have with them."