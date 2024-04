Toronto Maple Leafs forward Bobby McMann left Saturday's game against the Detroit Red Wings after the first period with a lower-body injury and won't return to action.

Maple Leafs forward Bobby McMann will not return to tonight’s game (lower body). — Leafs PR (@LeafsPR) April 14, 2024

The 27-year-old has 15 goals and nine assists over 55 games with the Maple Leafs in 2023-24, his rookie season in the NHL.

McMann played 10 games last season, recording a single assist.