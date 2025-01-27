Ottawa Senators owner Michael Andlauer says he "still believes" in Ottawa-Gatineau area despite negotiations for a new arena continuing to be delayed.

Andlauer, speaking to reporters after it was announced the team will play two pre-season games in Quebec City in September, lamented the fact that the team has not yet come to an agreement for a new arena to be built in the LeBreton Flats near downtown Ottawa.

"I would've thought that we would've had an agreement done today," Andlauer said.

The team, National Capital Commission and league came to an agreement on Sept. 20, 2024 that the 10-acre site would be used as grounds to build an arena of the future, but there were still hurdles - including cost to build the facility and design - to clear before construction could start.

"It's a great first step, but we've got a lot of work ahead of us here," Senators president and chief executive officer Cyril Leeder said at the time.

"I know it's years, not months, before a shovel goes in the ground," Leeder added.

With Ottawa scheduled to play two preseason games in Quebec City this fall, Andlauer, who purchased the team in 2023, told reporters that he would like to see the Senators play regular season games there as well, but that the Senators moving to Quebec City is not a possibility, even if the struggles to build a new arena in LeBreton Flats continue.

"We'll start with the two preseason games and we'll go from there. For me, that's the vision," Andlauer said. "If we can play in Sweden, we can play in Quebec."

Quebec City was the home of the Quebec Nordiques from 1972-1995, when the team moved to Colorado and became the Avalanche.