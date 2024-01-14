LAS VEGAS (AP) — Mikael Backlund had a goal and an assist, Jacob Markstrom made 32 saves and the Calgary Flames beat the Vegas Golden Knights 3-1 on Saturday night for their ninth NHL victory in 13 games.

Blake Coleman and Nazem Kadri also scored for Calgary.

Chandler Stephenson scored for Vegas, and Logan Thompson made 23 saves. The defending Stanley Cup champion Golden Knights have lost eight of 11.

Calgary struck first during a power play midway through the first period, when Coleman gathered a rebound in front of the net and slipped under Thompson’s pads for his team-high 19th goal of the season and fourth in three games.

The Flames extended their lead quickly, this time with Kadri in front of the net with Thompson out of position and unable to move back into the crease with teammate Nic Hague in the way. Kadri punched home the loose puck for his 10th career goal against Vegas.

Vegas provided a nice pushback over the first half of the second period, but Markstrom stayed sharp in making several big stops under pressure.

The Flames would eventually reward Markstrom with a three-goal lead when Backlund deked around Thompson in the crease before tapping it in for his 10th goal of the season. Andrew Mangiapane got his 200th career point with an assist.

Vegas finally got on the board midway through the third when Stephenson beat Markstrom from the right circle. The Golden Knights had gone 184:34 without a 5-on-5 goal.

UP NEXT

Flames: Host Arizona on Tuesday night.

Golden Knights: Host Nashville on Monday night.

---

