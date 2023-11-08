Wild acquire D Bogosian from Lightning for 2025 7th-round pick
The Minnesota Wild have acquired defenceman Zach Bogosian from the Tampa Bay Lightning in exchange for a 2025 seventh-round pick.
🚨 TRADE NEWS 🚨— Minnesota Wild (@mnwild) November 8, 2023
We have received D Zach Bogosian for a 7th round pick in the 2025 NHL draft. #mnwild pic.twitter.com/jSXyONO7Hp
Earlier on Wednesday, the Wild dealt defenceman Calen Addison to the San Jose Sharks for forward Adam Raska and a 2026 fifth-round pick.
Bogosian has skated in four games for the Lightning this season with zero points.
The 33-year-old is in the final season of a three-year, $2.55 million contract with an average annual value of $850,000.
The third overall pick at the 2008 NHL Draft by the then-Atlanta Thrashers, Bogosian won a Stanley Cup championship with Tampa Bay in 2020.
The Massena, New York native has skated in 787 career NHL games, scoring 57 goals with 213 points split between the Thrashers/Winnipeg Jets, Buffalo Sabres, Toronto Maple Leafs and Lightning.