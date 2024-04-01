Minnesota Wild forward Ryan Hartman will have a hearing with the NHL's department of player safety on Monday for unsportsmanlike conduct at the end of his team's overtime loss to the Vegas Golden Knights on Saturday.

Michael Russo of The Athletic reports that Hartman threw his stick in the direction of an official following Jonathan Marchessault's game-winning goal on Saturday. Russo notes that the Hartman appears set to avoid an automatic three-game suspension, since the hearing is listed as unsportsmanlike conduct and not 40.4 Category III abuse of official.

Minnesota’s Ryan Hartman will have a hearing tomorrow for unsportsmanlike conduct for his actions during Saturday’s game against Vegas. — NHL Player Safety (@NHLPlayerSafety) March 31, 2024

Hartman reportedly felt he was high-sticked by Golden Knights defender Noah Hanifin in the final minute of regulation. Looking for two points in the standings, the Wild pulled their goaltender in overtime, but Marchessault scored from the Vegas half of the ice, leaving the Wild with zero points from the game.

The 29-year-old forward was suspended earlier this season, in November when he picked up a two-game ban for tripping Detroit Red Wings forward Alex DeBrincat. Player safety noted in that ruling that Hartman was already considered a repeat offender.

Hartman has 19 goals and 42 points in 68 games with the Wild this season. He has 126 goals and 275 points in 574 career NHL games.