Minnesota Wild forward Ryan Hartman has been suspended for three games for unsportsmanlike conduct for his actions during Saturday's game against the Vegas Golden Knights.

Michael Russo of The Athletic reported that Hartman threw his stick in the direction of an official following Jonathan Marchessault's game-winning goal on Saturday.

Hartman reportedly felt he was high-sticked by Golden Knights defenceman Noah Hanifin in the final minute of regulation. Looking for two points in the standings, the Wild pulled their goaltender in overtime, but Marchessault scored from the Vegas half of the ice, leaving the Wild with zero points from the game.

The 29-year-old was suspended earlier this season, in November when he picked up a two-game ban for tripping Detroit Red Wings forward Alex DeBrincat. Player safety noted in that ruling that Hartman was already considered a repeat offender.

Hartman has 19 goals and 42 points in 68 games with the Wild this season. He has 126 goals and 275 points in 574 career NHL games.