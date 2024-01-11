The Montreal Canadiens have acquired forward Filip Cederqvist from the Buffalo Sabres in exchange for future considerations, general manager Kent Hughes announced on Thursday.

The 23-year-old has played 19 games with the AHL's Rochester Americans this season, registering one goal and three assists. He has 10 goals and 24 points in 74 career games with Rochester.

Cederqvist was originally selected in the fifth round (143rd overall) by the Sabres in the 2019 NHL Draft.