The Montreal Canadiens have acquired forward Jacob Perreault from the Anaheim Ducks in exchange for forward Jan Mysak.

Perreault, 21, has seven goals and 18 points in 31 games for the AHL's San Diego Gulls this season.

A first-round pick (27th overall) by the Anaheim Ducks at the 2020 NHL Draft, Perreault made his NHL debut during the 2021-22 season.

He is in the second season of his three-year, entry-level contract.

Mysak, 21, is also in the second year of his three-year, entry-level contract. In 48 games with the AHL's Laval Rocket this season, he has 13 goals and 20 points.