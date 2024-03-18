The Montreal Canadiens announced on Monday that defenceman David Reinbacher has been assigned to the Laval Rocket of the American Hockey League.

The team signed him to a three-year, entry-level contract on July 5, one week after selecting him fifth overall in the 2023 NHL Draft.

The 19-year-old posted a goal and 10 points this season with Kloten HC in the Swiss National League.

He had three goals and 22 points in 46 games last season with Kloten and added a goal and an assist in three playoff games.

The 6-foot-3, 209-pound blueliner also represented Austria at the 2022 and 2023 IIHF World Junior Championships.