Canadiens assign first-round pick Reinbacher to Laval in AHL
The Montreal Canadiens announced on Monday that defenceman David Reinbacher has been assigned to the Laval Rocket of the American Hockey League.
The team signed him to a three-year, entry-level contract on July 5, one week after selecting him fifth overall in the 2023 NHL Draft.
The 19-year-old posted a goal and 10 points this season with Kloten HC in the Swiss National League.
He had three goals and 22 points in 46 games last season with Kloten and added a goal and an assist in three playoff games.
The 6-foot-3, 209-pound blueliner also represented Austria at the 2022 and 2023 IIHF World Junior Championships.