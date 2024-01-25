Montreal Canadiens forward Brendan Gallagher received a match penalty for an illegal check to the head on New York Islanders defenceman Adam Pelech.

The incident occurred in the third period of Thursday night's game when Gallagher launched his right elbow into Pelech's head well after he dished off the puck at centre ice. The hit sent Pelech flying and he stayed on the ice holding his head for several seconds after.

Officials reviewed the play and ejected Gallagher, giving the Islanders a five-minute power play trailing 3-1. They scored on the man-advantage but eventually lost 4-3 on a Sean Monahan winner for Montreal. Monahan had two goals and an assist in the Habs' victory.

Gallagher played 12:45 Thursday before leaving, registering two shots on goal. He has eight goals and eight assists in 47 games so far this season.