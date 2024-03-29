Montreal Canadiens defenceman Kaiden Guhle has been suspended one game for slashing Philadelphia Flyers forward Travis Konecny on Thursday, the NHL Department of Player Safety announced.

Guhle will serve his suspension Saturday as the Habs take on the Carolina Hurricanes.

The incident occurred in the second period when Konecny became tangled up with Canadiens forward Juraj Slafkovsky along the boards at centre ice during play. As Konecny disengaged, Guhle, who was sitting on the Montreal bench, appeared to reach out and slash Konecny with his stick on his left arm.

Guhle was not penalized on the play despite an official being in the area. Konecny seemed to be in some discomfort after the slash but ended up playing the remainder of the game.

Konecny assisted on Philadelphia's only goal and had four shots and four hits in 21:03 of action Thursday evening. Guhle had an assist, three shots on goal and three hits in 22:54 of action.