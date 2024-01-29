Montreal Canadiens and Nicolas Beaudin mutually agreed to terminate the defenceman's contract on Monday.

The move comes after Beaudin, 24, cleared unconditional waivers earlier in the day.

The Chateauguay, QC native was originally drafted in the first round of the 2018 NHL Entry Draft by the Chicago Blackhawks, and appeared in 22 NHL games from 2019-22 for Chicago, where he tallied two goals and six points.

Beaudin spent the last two seasons with the Laval Rocket of the AHL, scoring two goals and adding 29 points in 55 games.