Montreal Canadiens defenceman David Savard returns to the lineup after a 22-game absence, forward Michael Pezzetta draws in and goaltender Jake Allen will make the start tonight against the Nashville Predators.

A decision will be made after warmups regarding which defenceman will sit.

Savard, 33, has missed the last 22 games after breaking his hand on Oct. 23 against the Buffalo Sabres. He has two assists in five games this season.

Pezzetta replaces Tanner Pearson in the lineup. Pearson left last night's game against Buffalo in the first period and did not return after taking a shot off his left hand. Pezzetta has one goal and two assists in 18 games this season.

Allen is 3-5-2 in 10 appearances this season with an .898 save percentage and 3.74 goals-against average.

Viewers in the Canadiens region can watch tonight's game LIVE at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT on TSN2 and streaming on TSN.ca and the TSN App.