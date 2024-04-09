The Montreal Canadiens have signed forward Florian Xhekaj to a three-year, entry-level contract.

Xhekaj is the younger brother of Canadiens defenceman Arber, who was ruled out for the remainder of the season earlier on Tuesday. He has signed a professional tryout offer to join the AHL's Laval Rocket for the remainder of the 2023-24 season.

Xhekaj, 19, had 34 goals and 65 points in 63 games with the OHL's Brantford Bulldogs this season and had five points in six playoff games.

He was selected in the fourth round (101st overall) by Montreal at the 2023 NHL Draft.