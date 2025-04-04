The Montreal Canadiens have signed goaltender Jacob Fowler to a three-year, entry-level contract starting next season.

Fowler will join the Laval Rocket after signing a one-year, one-way AHL contract for the remainder of the 2024-25 season.

The 20-year-old was ranked 40th in TSN Director of Scouting Craig Button's Top 50 Under-24 Players list in November.

Selected in the third round of the 2023 draft by Montreal, Fowler played 35 games with Boston College this season, compiling a 25-7-2 record, along with a .940 save percentage and a 1.63 goals-against average. The 6-foot-2, 214 lb netminder recorded seven shutouts, ranked second among all NCAA goaltenders in GAA and shutouts, as well as third in wins and save percentage.

Fowler was named Hockey East Goaltender of the Year for the second straight season, in addition to being named among the finalists for the Mike Richter Award, awarded annually to the NCAA’s most outstanding goaltender, for the second year in a row.

The Melbourne, FL., native backstopped Team USA to a gold medal at the 2024 IIHF World Junior Championship.

More details to follow.