NEW YORK — Colorado centre Nathan MacKinnon, Edmonton goaltender Stuart Skinner and Vancouver centre Elias Pettersson have been named the NHL’s three stars for the month of January.

MacKinnon led the NHL with 26 points (12 goals, 14 assists) and tied for top spot with five game-winning goals as the Avalanche posted a 9-3-0 month to take over top spot in the Central Division.

MacKinnon, who also was named the league's first star of December, had a point in all 12 of Colorado's contests to extend his overall scoring streak to 13 games.

The 28-year-old MacKinnon, who will be making his fifth career NHL all-star appearance this weekend in Toronto, ranks second in the league with 84 points (31 goals, 53 assists).

Skinner went 9-0-0 with a 1.33 goals-against average and .953 save percentage to help guide the Oilers to a perfect month and extend their winning streak to 16 games, one off the NHL record.

Pettersson, who will be playing in his fourth career all-star game this weekend, shared the league lead with 14 goals and tied MacKinnon with five game winners as the league-leading Canucks went 10-1-2 in January.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 1, 2024.