New Jersey Devils forward Timo Meier is set to undergo elective arthroscopic surgery on his shoulder.

The team said Meier is expected to be ready for the start of training camp after the surgery, which will take place Tuesday.

Meier posted 28 goals and 52 points in 69 games during his first full season with the Devils while missing time with various injuries.

The 27-year-old winger was acquired in a blockbuster deal ahead of the 2023 trade deadline with the San Jose Sharks and re-signed with New Jersey on an eight-year, $70.4 million contract last summer.

Meier is a three-time 30-goal scorer and has 191 goals and 382 points in 541 career games with the Devils and Sharks.