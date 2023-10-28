Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Buffalo Sabres

Sabres goaltender Eric Comrie is week-to-week, general manager Kevyn Adams told reporters Saturday afternoon.

Comrie suffered a lower-body injury on Friday against the New Jersey Devils and left the game early.

Devin Cooley will serve as backup goaltender Sunday while the team hopes Devon Levi will re-join Buffalo for practice Tuesday.

The Sabres also got word Saturday that defenceman Connor Clifton has been suspended two games for an illegal check to the head of New Jersey Devils forward Nico Hischier.

Clifton received a match penalty for his high hit on Nice Hischier in Friday night's game against the Devils.

Clifton, 28, has one assist in eight games so far this season, his first with the Sabres.

The Sabres are preparing to play the Colorado Avalanche on Sunday and the Philadelphia Flyers on Wednesday.

New Jersey Devils

Forward Nico Hischier will not play Sunday against the Minnesota Wild because of an upper-body injury, head coach Lindy Ruff announced Saturday.

Hischier took a high hit from Buffalo's Connor Clifton Friday night and initially left the game in the first period before returning in the second.

The former No. 1 overall pick finished with 11:11 of ice time in Friday's win. Clifton was assessed a match penalty on the play and was handed a two-game suspension on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Ruff added that forward Jack Hughes took a maintenance day at practice Saturday and will be able to play Sunday.

The Sens placed star defenceman Thomas Chabot on the long-term injured reserve early Saturday morning with the hand fracture that will keep him out of the lineup for the next four-to-six weeks.

Chabot has played in all seven games for the Senators this season, and has a total of three assists in his eighth season with the team.

In 68 games a year ago, Chabot totaled 11 goals and 41 points.

Defencemen Tyler Kleven and Nikolas Matinpalo were both recalled from the AHL's Belleville Senators in a corresponding move.

Here were the Ottawa lines at the morning skate:

Tkachuk-Stützle-Giroux

Batherson-Norris-Tarasenko

Kubalik-Greig-Joseph

Kelly-Chartier-Kastelic

Sanderson-Hamonic

Chychrun-Bernard-Docker

Kleven-Matinpalo

Toronto Maple Leafs

The Toronto Maple Leafs received some positive news on the injury front on Saturday as head coach Sheldon Keefe revealed that veteran defenceman Jake McCabe is not expected to miss significant time with a groin injury after getting the MRI results back.

The 30-year-old suffered the injury during Thursday's 4-1 over the Dallas Stars with Keefe saying after the game that he pulled something early in the opening period.

McCabe tallied just 10 seconds of ice time, playing part of just one shift.

Boston Bruins

The Boston Bruins placed veteran forward Milan Lucic on the long-term injured reserve and recalled forward Oskar Steen from the American Hockey League.

The veteran forward has missed Boston's last three games with an ankle injury. He has recorded two assists over four games so far this season.

Steen, 25, has three goals and two assists over five games in Providence this season.

Montreal Canadiens

Head coach Martin St. Louis confirmed Saturday morning that both defenceman Kaiden Guhle and forward Joel Armia will play Saturday against the Winnipeg Jets.

Guhle had missed four straight games with an upper-body injury.

L'entraîneur-chef Martin St-Louis confirme que Kaiden Guhle et Joel Armia seront de l'alignement, ce soir. Gustav Lindström et Jesse Ylönen seront laissés de côté.



Martin St-Louis confirms that Guhle and Armia will play tonight. Lindström and Ylönen are healthy scratches. — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) October 28, 2023

Defenceman Gustav Lindstrom and forward Jesse Ylonen will each be healthy scratches against Winnipeg.

Winnipeg Jets

Here were the Winnipeg lines at their morning skate ahead of Saturday's matchup with the Montreal Canadiens:

Connor-Scheifele-Iafallo

Perfetti-Namestnikov-Ehlers

Niederreiter-Lowry-Appleton

Barron-Kupari-Gustafsson

Toninato rotating in

Morrissey-DeMelo

Dillon-Pionk

Samberg-Schmidt

Stanley-Chisholm