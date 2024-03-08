Rangers acquire D Ruhwedel from Penguins
The New York Rangers have acquired defenceman Chad Ruhwedel from the Pittsburgh Penguins in exchange for a 2027 fourth-round draft pick.
The 33-year-old has played the past eight seasons with the Penguins, tallying 13 goals and 47 points in 326 games in the Steel City.
He has one goal and three assists in 47 games this season while averaging 12:33 of ice time per game.
A native of San Diego, Ruhwedel is scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent this summer and carries an $800,000 cap hit.
He spent his first four NHL seasons with the Buffalo Sabres and has a total of 49 points in 359 NHL games spread out over 12 seasons.