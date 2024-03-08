The New York Rangers will be without the services of captain Jacob Trouba with a lower-body injury for two to three weeks, general manager Chris Drury confirmed on Friday.

Trouba, 30, did not practice on Thursday, but had appeared in all of the team's 60 games this season.

In his fifth season with the team, the Rochester, MI-born defenceman has three goals and 19 assists this season.

Originally taken with the ninth overall pick of the 2012 NHL Entry Draft out of the United States National Development Team, Trouba has appeared in 739 games over 11 seasons with the Rangers and Winnipeg Jets.

For his career, Trouba has 73 goals and 236 assists.

The Rangers return to action on Saturday night with a visit from the St. Louis Blues.