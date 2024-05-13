New York Rangers forwards Filip Chytil and Blake Wheeler were full participants at Monday's morning skate as the team prepares for Game 5 against the Carolina Hurricanes, according to Dan Rosen of NHL.com.

Chytil, 24, recently returned from a concussion that had him out of the Rangers lineup from Nov. 2 until Thursday's 3-2 overtime victory in Game 3.

The 6-foot-2 centre played 12:02 in his return with one shot, but then missed Saturday's 4-3 loss to the Hurricanes in Game 4 due to an illness.

Chytil didn't practice with any of the top four lines and stayed on the ice with the scratches for extra work, indicating that he likely won't be available for Game 5.

The Czechia native only appeared in 10 games this season recording six assists. He has eight goals and 13 points in 31 career playoff games with the Rangers.

Wheeler, 37, shed his non-contact jersey for the first time on Monday after he's been out since Feb. 15 with a right leg injury.

The 6-foot-5 winger recorded nine goals and 21 points in 54 games before the injury this season.

Wheeler has 10 goals and 45 points in 65 career playoff games split between the Boston Bruins and Winnipeg Jets.

The Plymouth, Minn., native signed a one-year, $800,000 deal with the Rangers last off-season after he was bought out by the Jets.