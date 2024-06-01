SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — The New York Rangers put Jonny Brodzinski back into their lineup for Game 6 of the Eastern Conference final against the Florida Panthers on Saturday night, taking the spot of little-used Matt Rempe.

Brodzinski appeared in only two of New York's first 15 games in this post-season, going without a point in Games 1 and 2 of Round 2 against Carolina. He had six goals and 13 assists in 57 games during the regular season.

Rempe played only four shifts in Game 5, staying on the ice for less than three minutes total in that contest — by far the lowest among the Rangers who were dressed for that game. The 6-foot-7, 241-pound rookie has one goal in 11 playoff games this season.

Florida made no lineup changes for Game 6.

---

AP NHL playoffs: https://apnews.com/hub/stanley-cup and https://www.apnews.com/hub/NHL