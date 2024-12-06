The New York Rangers have traded captain Jacob Trouba to the Anaheim Ducks after weeks of rumours that the defenceman was on the block.

The deal sees defenceman Urho Vaakanainen and a 2025 fourth-round pick head back to the Rangers.

New York will not retain any salary on Trouba, who carries an $8 million cap hit through next season.

TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun reports that Trouba's agent, Kurt Overhardt, worked "especially hard" with Rangers general manager Chris Drury over the past 24 hours to find a resolution.

Overhardt received permission from the Rangers to speak to several teams.

"I want to sincerely thank Jacob for his contributions to the Rangers and our community," Drury said in a statement. "Jacob has been an example on and off the ice for our organization and played a major role in our success over the last several years. Since coming to New York five years ago, and serving as captain for the last three seasons, he has demonstrated grit, toughness, and tremendous leadership and we can't thank Jacob enough for everything he has done for the Rangers."

Vaakanainen, 25, has one assist in five games this season with the Ducks. He had one goal and 14 points in 68 games last year. Selected 18th overall by the Boston Bruins in the 2017 draft, Vaakanainen is a pending restricted free agent, carrying a cap hit of $1.1 million this season.

LeBrun reported earlier Friday the Rangers had "multiple deals on the table" for Trouba, but needed consent to waive his modified no-trade clause. Multiple reports indicated that waivers could of been a possibility for Trouba if he decided not to waive. While rumours had suggested it was a possibility, the Rangers did not place Trouba on waivers on Friday.

Larry Brooks of the New York Post first reported Friday morning that Trouba was not expected to practice on Friday and would not be in the lineup for New York's game against the visiting Pittsburgh Penguins. He cited "roster management" for keeping Trouba off the ice.

Trouba has posted six assists across 24 games this season for the struggling Rangers, who sit fourth in the Metropolitan Division with a 13-10-1 record.



Drury makes long-awaited splash

Brooks reported in June that the Rangers were close on a deal to send Trouba to the Detroit Red Wings, but it never came to fruition. Trouba's no-movement clause shifted to a 15-team no-trade clause on July 1.

"I had good communication with the organization throughout. I don’t really have much else to comment on," Trouba said of the off-season rumours in September. "There were a lot of things that were said and snowballed. ...You’re going to have to find out where they came from. If you find out, let me know.”

The 30-year-old American as well as other notable names on the Rangers have been rumoured to be available late last month with New York falling in the standings.

"Chris Drury, the Rangers general manager is open for business, he's let that be known to other GMs around the league," TSN Hockey Insider Chris Johnston said on Nov. 26. "Specifically he's mentioned Jacob Trouba and Chris Kreider as veteran Rangers players that he'd be willing to move on from under the right circumstances.

"I think this coming to light in the last day or two has sent a shockwave through the Rangers dressing room. A trade of either of these players is not a straight forward transaction. Both have 15-team no-trade clauses included in their contracts so there could be a situation where the team would have to try to work with one of those players in order to get them to be moved on from.

"The mere fact that they're publicly known to be available amongst other Rangers players tells you a little bit about the situation in New York, which might surprise some people. If you look at the standings, the Rangers are holding down a playoff spot at this point but there's been a general displeasure with the performance of some of the veteran players on the Rangers this season. They've dropped three games in a row and management is now considering other options to try to shake things up."

TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger said on Insider Trading two days later that that Kaapo Kakko’s name had also resurfaced in trade rumours.

He's currently in the sixth year of a seven-year, $56 million contract, featuring an average annual value of $8 million

Known as one of the most physical blueliners in the NHL, Trouba was named the 28th captain in Rangers history ahead of the 2022-23 season.

Originally selected by the Winnipeg Jets ninth overall in the 2012 NHL Draft, Trouba has scored 73 goals and 242 assists over 772 career games with the Jets and Rangers. He has four goals and 15 assists across 73 career playoff games.

The Rangers recalled defenceman Victor Mancini from the AHL's Hartford Wolfpack on Friday morning to help fill in for Trouba until a move was complete.