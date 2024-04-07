NEW YORK — The NHL has assessed Edmonton Oilers forward Evander Kane a maximum fine of US$5,000 for slashing Calgary forward Dryden Hunt in a game Saturday night.

The incident happened at 3:46 of the second period. Kane was assessed a minor penalty for slashing.

The Oilers went on to win the game 4-2 and take three of the four games in the series between the provincial rivals.

The fine is Kane's second of the season after he was penalized $2,500 for unsportsmanlike conduct against Columbus forward Cole Sillinger last month.

The Oilers start a four-game homestand Wednesday against the Vegas Golden Knights.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 7, 2024.