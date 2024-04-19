The NHL post-season is now set.

The playoffs begin Saturday with the Toronto Maple Leafs taking on the Bruins in Boston in opening-round action.

The Vancouver Canucks open their first-round series at home against the Nashville Predators on Sunday.

Winnipeg, meanwhile, will matchup against the Colorado Avalanche. The Jets host Game 1 on Sunday.

The Edmonton Oilers will see the Los Angeles Kings to open the post-season for the third consecutive year.

The Oilers had to wait for the conclusion of Thursday's later games to find out who their first-round opponent would be, with Los Angeles and Vegas looking to clinch the third seed in the Pacific Division.

The Golden Knights fell 4-1 to the Anaheim Ducks in regulation, while the Kings pulled out a 5-4 overtime victory over the Chicago Blackhawks. As a result, Vegas ended up with the second wild-card spot and a first-round date against the top-seeded Dallas Stars.

Edmonton will host Game 1 against Los Angeles on Monday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 18, 2024.