NHL to announce first 32 All-Stars on Thursday
Published
The NHL is set to announce the first 32 players that will participate at this year's edition of the NHL All-Star Game on Thursday.
The league will select a player to represent each team to take part in the annual mid-season game. Fans will vote on the final 12 players named to this year's event.
Toronto is hosting the even for the first time since 2000 and is set to take place on Feb. 3.
This year's event will also feature a revamped skills competition where All-Stars will compete in 12 events and the winner will receive a $1 million prize.
The festivities will also include the All-Star draft and PWHL 3-on-3 Showcase on Feb 1.