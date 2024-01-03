NHL to announce first 32 All-Stars on Thursday

The NHL is set to announce the first 32 players that will participate at this year's edition of the NHL All-Star Game on Thursday.

The league will select a player to represent each team to take part in the annual mid-season game. Fans will vote on the final 12 players named to this year's event.

The NHL will announce its first batch of All Stars tomorrow -- 32 of them, one representative from each team.



Fans will vote in the remaining 12 players from there. — Chris Johnston (@reporterchris) January 3, 2024

Toronto is hosting the even for the first time since 2000 and is set to take place on Feb. 3.

This year's event will also feature a revamped skills competition where All-Stars will compete in 12 events and the winner will receive a $1 million prize.

The festivities will also include the All-Star draft and PWHL 3-on-3 Showcase on Feb 1.