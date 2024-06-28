The NHL's off-season is in full swing with the first buyout window now open and teams are expected to be active with just hours remaining before draft. Follow all the latest right here on TSN.ca.

Stamkos, Lightning running out of time

Tampa Bay Lightning general manager Julien BriseBois said Friday the team has been unable to reach a deal with pending unrestricted free agent Steven Stamkos, though both sides still have interest in finding common ground.

The long-term cap space for the Lightning may also be running low as BriseBois said the team expects to announce an extension for Victor Hedman once he can sign one on Monday, while talks with Stamkos continue.

"As we stand here right now, we haven't been able to reach an agreement yet," BriseBois said on a Zoom call with reporters. "I don't know if we will be able to reach an agreement but we met with Steven's agent again yesterday and both sides are still interested in getting a deal done but we have not been able to agree to terms that are satisfactory for both sides.

"I think, at this time, it's probably best if I leave my comments to that for the time being."

TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun reported earlier this week that the Nashville Predators have "serious interest" in Stamkos, while TSN Hockey Insider Chris Johnston pointed to the Detroit Red Wings, who are flush with cap space, as a another potential landing spot.

Stamkos has spent his entire 16-year career with the Lightning and expressed his disappointment with the lack of contract talks prior to the season. Playing out the last of an eight-year, $68 million deal signed in 2016, the 34-year-old forward posted 40 goals and 81 points in 79 games during the regular season.

RFA Watch

Seattle Kraken general manager Ron Francis said Thursday the team has granted pending RFA Kailer Yamamoto permission to talk with other teams as it appears he will either be traded or not tendered by the Kraken before Sunday's deadline.

The 25-year-old had eight goals and 16 points in 59 games with the Kraken after joining the team on a one-year, $1.5 million deal last summer. That signing came after he was bought out by the Detroit Red Wings following a trade from the Edmonton Oilers.

Bruce Garrioch of Postmedia reports the Senators are trying to trade defenceman Erik Brannstrom before having decide whether to qualify him on Sunday to retain his rights.

Brannstrom was once a top prospect in the Senators system, acquired as part of their return for Mark Stone from the Vegas Golden Knights in 2019. He appeared in 76 games with the team this season, posting three goals and 20 points. He had two goals and 18 points in 74 games last season. The 24-year-old was selected 15th overall by the Golden Knights in the 2017 draft.

He's due a qualifying offer of $2 million to retain his rights.

Will we see draft day trades?

The NHL Draft is less than 12 hours away and eyes are on the Carolina Hurricanes and Winnipeg Jets to see if they will accept trades to land first-round picks this year.

The Hurricanes have received tons of interest on pending restricted free agent Martin Necas, but have yet to accept an offer. TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun reported earlier this week that the Hurricanes do have an offer on the table that includes a first-round pick tonight. He pointed to the Buffalo Sabres as a strong suitor for the forward.

Necas is reportedly seeking a move from Carolina, but after posting 24 goals and 53 points in 77 games this season, he is also seeking a significant raise from his current $3 million cap hit. Selected 12th overall in the 2017 NHL Draft, he has topped the 20-goal mark in each of the past two seasons and recorded a career-high 71 points in 82 games last season.

The Jets appear set to part ways with prospect Rutger McGroarty, who was selected 14th overall in the 2022 draft. TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger said Thursday the Jets were looking for "a draft pick, maybe a prospect or a young player" in return for the 20-year-old winger. More on that below.

Larry Brooks of the New York Post reported earlier this week that the Rangers were aggressively shopping former No. 2 overall pick Kaapo Kakko and have considered packaging him with the 30th overall pick in Friday's draft to move up in the first round.

Kakko, 23, just re-signed with the Rangers on a one-year, $2.4 million deal earlier this month, which Brooks writes was a trade proxy. He recorded 13 goals and 19 points in 61 games with the Rangers this season and added a goal and two points in 15 playoff games. Drafted second overall by the Rangers in 2019, Kakko has 57 goals and 117 points in 300 career games.

Bruins eyeing McGroarty?

Mike McIntyre of the Winnipeg Free Press reports the Boston Bruins held trade talks with the Winnipeg Jets Thursday on a potential deal for Rutger McGroarty.

McIntyre notes that those talks came after the Buffalo Sabres, Columbus Blue Jackets and New York Islanders also checked in.

"Lots of speculation around prospect Rutger McGroarty and he’s taking calls there," TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger said of Winnipeg Jets general manager Kevin Cheveldayoff Thursday. "They’re interested in making a move there for a draft pick, maybe a prospect or a young player. Winnipeg is still in it to win it."

Murat Ates of The Athletic wrote last week that the University of Michigan star’s relationship with the Jets has deteriorated since the end of the NCAA season and he no longer believes his future is with the Jets.

McGroarty was the No. 14 overall pick in 2022 and had 16 goals and 36 assists for 52 points in 36 NCAA games last season, his second at Michigan. The Wolverines went 23-15-3 on the season and were eliminated in the semifinals of the Frozen Four. McGroarty registered 18 goals and 21 assists for 39 points in 39 games the season before.

First six players named for Sweden, Finland Four Nations Rosters

The first six players on each roster for next year's Four Nations Face Off are being revealed today.

Sweden and Finland got the ball rolling early, with their first players being named.

Sweden named Victor Hedman, Erik Karlsson, Gustav Forsling, Filip Forsberg, Mika Zibanejad and William Nylander to their roster.

Finland's first six are Juuse Saros, Esa Lindell, Miro Heiskanen, Alex Barkov, Mikko Rantanen and Sebastian Aho. Saros' inclusion comes just hours after he agreed to an eight-year extension with the Nashville Predators, which can't be officially signed until Monday.

Will Guentzel hit the open market?

The opening of free agency is just on the other side of the weekend the clock is ticking for the Carolina Hurricanes to get Jake Guentzel re-signed.

"Well, first of all, the team that still has his rights for a few more days, the Carolina Hurricanes, keep pushing hard," TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun said Thursday. "They’re the only team that can offer the eight-year max and that offer has gone up. It’s given Jake Guentzel a lot to think about but there’s been no decision yet.

"In the meantime, there is a list of teams that want to get in on Guentzel keeps growing and some teams might surprise you. They would have to move some pieces around to get after it but they’re willing to do it if he gets there Monday."

The Vancouver Canucks dented their cap space over the past two days, bringing back Teddy Blueger, Dakota Joshua and Tyler Myers, while also freeing $4 million by sending Ilya Mikheyev to the Chicago Blackhawks. The Canucks remian a potential suitor for Guentzel as they look to make a free-agent splash.

"I think Vancouver would be one of those teams, right? Guentzel is a hot commodity. The issue that [general manager] Patrik Alvin and the Canucks have is cap space, and how do you create that?" TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger said. "They’re looking at their own UFAs. I look at Elias Lindholm, who we know is going to the open market. Could he be a good fit with the Boston Bruins?

"You look on defence, Chris Tanev, if he gets to the open market and doesn’t re-sign in Dallas he could be an option for a number of teams including the Canucks. A lot going on there."

CapFriendly projected the Canucks at $14.5 million with Tucker Poolman on LTIR with 19 players signed for next season.

A reunion in Toronto?

TSN Director of Scouting Craig Button makes the argument for the Toronto Maple Leafs to give the Calgary Flames a call to try to acquire Nazem Kadri.

