Marner Watch

Noise continues to surround Mitch Marner's future with the Toronto Maple Leafs, but a trade continues to appear unlikely.

TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger said Monday that he believes general manager Brad Treliving would rather extend Marner than trade the star winger.

The 27-year-old will become eligible to sign an extension on July 1. He has a full no-move clause as he enters the final year of his current contract at a cap hit of $10.9 million. Dreger reported last week that Marner's focus is on playing out the last year of his deal, while Treliving was keeping all of his options open.

"The whirlwind that continues to swirl around Mitch Marner seems endless, but really nothing has changed on that file. Marner has another year remaining on his contract with the Toronto Maple Leafs, and he intends to play it out, so maybe we’re having this conversation heading into July 1, 2025?" Dreger said on Insider Trading. "...But that doesn’t mean that Brad Treliving and the Toronto Maple Leafs can’t have conversations and explore possibilities.

"But as we have this conversation, the focus for Marner is training in the off-season and getting ready to come back to camp in Toronto."

Marner had 26 goals and 85 points in 69 games last season, topping the point-per-game mark for the sixth straight season. He was held to one goal and three points in seven playoff games by the Boston Bruins as Toronto suffered their seventh opening-round exit in eight years.

The Maple Leafs are currently primed to be flush with cap space next summer as John Tavares' contract, which carries an $11 million cap hit, is set to expire alongside Marner's.

TSN's Bryan Hayes and Cheryl Pounder joined Gino Reda on Monday evening to discuss the latest update on Marner and the idea of the winger staying put.

Johnson Staying Put?

It appears veteran defenceman Erik Johnson is eyeing a return to the Philadelphia Flyers for a 17th NHL season.

Kevin Kurz of The Athletic reports the Flyers have been discussing a new contract with Johnson, noting the 36-year-old does want to continue his playing career and has interest in staying with Philadelphia.

Acquired by the Flyers from the Buffalo Sabres at the trade deadline, Johnson finished this season with five goals and six points in 67 games between the two teams. The Flyers traded a fourth-round pick to land him from Buffalo.

A veteran of 987 NHL games, Johnson has 93 goals and 342 points over his career with the Colorado Avalanche, St. Louis Blues, Sabres and Flyers.

Selected first overall by the Blues in 2006, Johnson won his first career Stanley Cup with the Avalanche in 2022.







NHL Mock Draft

TSN Director of Scouting Craig Button unveiled his latest mock draft Monday as uncertainty continues to surround the draft order behind top prospect Macklin Celebrini.

While Celebrini being selected by the San Jose Sharks appears to be a sure thing, the intrigue begins at No. 2, where Button has the Chicago Blackhawks selecting Michigan State blueliner Artyom Levshunov. London Knights defenceman Sam Dickinson was next off the board to the Anaheim Ducks in Button's mock, followed by the Columbus Blue Jackets taking Russian winger Ivan Demidov. The Montreal Canadiens round out the top five, with Button projecting the team will select Medicine Hat Tigers centre Cayden Lindstrom.

“He’s an imposing figure on the ice,” Button said of Lindstrom. “He can do it with skill, he can do it with will, he can do it with physical play. You’re not going to be able to deny Cayden Lindstrom when he gets going in a game…he reminds me so much of J.T. Miller.”

At No. 7, Button sees the Ottawa Senators selected Saginaw defenceman Zayne Parekh and has the Calgary Flames taking Anton Silayev at No. 9 with Tij Iginla already off the board, having been selected by the Utah Hockey Club at No. 6.

Click here to see Button's full 30-pick mock draft and breakdown.