Oilers, Stars all square after wild opening period in Game 4

After an entertaining opening period, the Dallas Stars and Edmonton Oilers are tied 2-2 in Game 4 of the Western Conference Final from Rogers Place.

Wyatt Johnston opened the scoring for the Stars just 58 seconds into the game when he scored his ninth of the postseason with assists from Jamie Benn and Thomas Harley.

The 21-year-old sophomore from Toronto had a strong 2023-24 season with 32 goals and 33 assists over a full 82-game season.

Dallas extended their lead almost five minutes later when Logan Stankoven netted his fourth goal of the playoffs.

The Oilers cut the Stars' lead in half when Corey Perry and Darnell Nurse assisted on Ryan McLeod's first of the playoffs at the 13:30 mark. Perry is playing his first game of the series while McLeod watched Game 3 in the press box.

Evan Bouchard tied things up with his sixth of the playoffs at the 16:17 mark as Connor McDavid and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins recorded assists.

Oilers defenceman Nurse was on the ice for both goals against in the opening period.

The Oilers had 11 shots while the Stars had seven.

Edmonton is looking to even the best-of-seven Western Conference Final at two games apiece after dropping two consecutive games.

The series shifts back to Dallas for Game 5 on Friday.