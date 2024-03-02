Ottawa Senators captain Brady Tkachuk missed Saturday's game against the Philadelphia Flyers due to an upper-body injury, the team announced prior to puck drop.

Tkachuk's absence meant his iron man streak ended at 219 consecutive games played, the eighth most in franchise history.

He played 18:46 in Friday's 5-3 loss to the Arizona Coyotes.

Defenceman Max Guenette entered the lineup Saturday in his place as the Senators fell 4-2.

The 24-year-old has recorded 26 goals and 24 assists in 58 games this season.

The Scottsdale, Arizona native has 151 goals and 325 points in 417 career games.

Ottawa will be back in action Wednesday in Anaheim against the Ducks.