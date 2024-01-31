The Ottawa Senators forward Rourke Chartier cleared waivers on Wednesday and has been assigned to the AHL's Belleville Senators.

The 27-year-old has two goals and one assist in 34 games this season. He went without a point in 7:56 of ice time against the Nashville Predators in Monday's 4-3 overtime win.

Chartier went without a point in six games with the Senators last season, posting 20 goals and 28 points in 40 games with the AHL's Belleville Senators.