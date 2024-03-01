The Ottawa Senators have placed forward Josh Norris on the long-term injured reserve list, Postmedia's Bruce Garrioch reports.

Head coach Jacques Martin told reporters Thursday that Norris would miss an "extended period of time" after sustaining an upper-body injury on Tuesday against the Nashville Predators. Martin would not confirm whether Norris' injury was to his shoulder.

Josh Norris has been placed on LTIR. I would suspect given his history with his left shoulder he will be seeking other opinions before anything definitive on him #Sens https://t.co/nADmTI4SAv — Bruce Garrioch (@SunGarrioch) March 1, 2024

The 24-year-old was hurt in the second period when Predators forward Cole Smith collided with Norris behind the Senators net resulting in Norris hitting the crossbar.

Norris has previously had two surgeries on his left shoulder and was limited to just eight games last season.

He has 16 goals and 30 points in 50 games this year, his fifth with the team since being selected No. 19 overall in 2017.

Sens recall MacEwen

The Senators have recalled forward Zack MacEwen from the AHL's Belleville Senators, the team announced.

TSN's Claire Hanna reports he was on the ice at Ottawa's morning skate Friday.

The 27-year-old MacEwen has two goals and one assist in 22 games for the big club this season.