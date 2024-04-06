Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Ottawa Senators

Forward Tim Stutzle will miss Saturday's game against the New Jersey Devils and is considered day-to-day with an upper-body injury.

Tim Stutzle is out day to day. Upper body. Result of the hit #Sens Chabot wil return — Bruce Garrioch (@SunGarrioch) April 6, 2024

The 22-year-old Stutzle has tallied 18 goals and 52 assists over 75 games with the Sens in 2023-24, his fourth year in the NHL.

In other injury news, defenceman Thomas Chabot will return to the lineup after missing the past four games with a lower-body injury.

Chabot, 27, has eight goals and 20 assists over 44 games this season.

The Senators also re-assigned re-assigned defenceman Tyler Kleven to the AHL.

Montreal Canadiens

The Habs will be without two of their defencemen for Saturday's clash against the Toronto Maple Leafs as Kaiden Guhle and Arber Xhekaj will both be sidelined with upper-body injuries.

AHL defenceman Justin Barron has been recalled from the Laval Rocket.

Guhle, 22, has six goals and 16 assists over 70 games this season, his second in the NHL with the Canadiens.

The 23-year-old Xhekaj, also playing in his second season in the NHL, has three goals and seven assists over 44 games.

Tampa Bay Lightning

Forward Anthony Cirelli is day-to-day with an upper-body injury and will not be available Saturday for the Tampa Bay Lightning when they face the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Anthony Cirelli is day to day with an upper-body injury, #GoBolts announce. — Eduardo A. Encina (@EddieInTheYard) April 6, 2024

Cirelli, 26, has 19 goals and 24 assists in 75 games this season.