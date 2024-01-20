Florida Panthers forward William Lockwood will have a hearing Saturday for goalie interference on Minnesota Wild netminder Marc-Andre Fleury, the NHL Department of Player Safety announced.

Lockwood was assessed a two-minute minor for interference at the 2:15 mark of the opening frame of a 6-4 loss to the Wild on Friday.

Lockwood, 25, has registered one assist in 23 appearances for the Panthers this season.

The Royal Oak, Mich., native was taken in the third round (64th overall) by the Vancouver Canucks in 2016.

Lockwood has two assists in 51 regular-season games with the Canucks and Panthers.